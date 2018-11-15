Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,004 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 225,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after acquiring an additional 80,187 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,547,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 276,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.78 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.53 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0914 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,004 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/crabel-capital-management-llc-acquires-1004-shares-of-ishares-tips-bond-etf-tip.html.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.