Crabel Capital Management LLC Invests $242,000 in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FEMB. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3,039.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 159,226 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $36.20 on Thursday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $45.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.1984 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd.

