Crabel Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 116,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Rand Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 203,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $137.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $129.84 and a 12 month high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

