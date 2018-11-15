Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HTGM. ValuEngine cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.80.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $107.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.03. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 83.42% and a negative net margin of 74.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,506,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 31.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,387,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 331,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 915,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 112,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets.

