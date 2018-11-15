Craig Hallum Reiterates “$2.00” Price Target for J C Penney (JCP)

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) has been assigned a $2.00 price target by stock analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the department store operator’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded J C Penney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded J C Penney from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on J C Penney from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Get J C Penney alerts:

Shares of J C Penney stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,157,514. J C Penney has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.97.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The department store operator reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. J C Penney’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that J C Penney will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J C Penney during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 132.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,228 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 38,858 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.