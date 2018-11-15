Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Receives $366.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $357.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on Credit Acceptance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $16,729,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.98, for a total value of $921,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,018 shares of company stock valued at $31,599,433 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 7.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 29.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 32.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

CACC stock opened at $414.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.75, a current ratio of 36.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $278.38 and a 1 year high of $467.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 48.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

