Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,824,869 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the October 15th total of 3,643,948 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,072,659 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HPM Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CS. Barclays upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

