Credit Suisse Group Cuts Aecom (ACM) Price Target to $30.00

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aecom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

ACM opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. Aecom has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aecom news, insider Lara Poloni sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $52,211.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Aecom by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

