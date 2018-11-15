Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Informa (INF) to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Informa (LON:INF) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

INF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 803 ($10.49) to GBX 812 ($10.61) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 872.75 ($11.40).

INF opened at GBX 740.60 ($9.68) on Monday. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 624.50 ($8.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 773 ($10.10).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

