Critical Comparison: Video Display (VIDE) and Control4 (CTRL)

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) and Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Video Display and Control4, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video Display 0 0 0 0 N/A Control4 0 2 6 0 2.75

Control4 has a consensus price target of $34.43, indicating a potential upside of 52.00%. Given Control4’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Control4 is more favorable than Video Display.

Risk and Volatility

Video Display has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Control4 has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Video Display and Control4’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video Display $11.94 million 0.51 -$2.93 million N/A N/A Control4 $244.73 million 2.47 $15.97 million $0.75 30.20

Control4 has higher revenue and earnings than Video Display.

Profitability

This table compares Video Display and Control4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video Display -19.65% -48.89% -28.30% Control4 7.22% 14.94% 12.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Control4 shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of Video Display shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Control4 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Control4 beats Video Display on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Video Display

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems, and components for government, military, aerospace, medical, industrial, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, and Broadcast and Control Center Products. It offers a range of digital projector display units for use in training and simulation, military, medical, and industrial applications. The company also provides advanced TEMPEST technology security products; keyboard products; and various contract services, including the design and testing solutions for defense and niche commercial uses. In addition, it manufactures and distributes cathode ray tubes (CRTs) using new and recycled CRT glass bulbs primarily in the replacement market for use in data display screens, such as computer terminal monitors, medical monitoring equipment, and various other data display applications, as well as in television sets; distributes new CRTs and other electronic tubes purchased from original equipment manufacturers; and offers high-end visual display products for use in video walls and command and control centers. The company markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and their service organizations. Video Display Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

About Control4

Control4 Corp. engages in the provision of automation and control solutions. It offers networking systems to control lighting, entertainment, security, energy and other connected devices. The firm builds secure infrastructure to provide cloud-base services which includes remote customer system access. The company was founded by W. Eric Smith, William B. West and Mark J. Morgan on March 27, 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

