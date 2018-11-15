Critical Contrast: Atlanticus (ATLC) vs. World Acceptance (WRLD)

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) and World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlanticus and World Acceptance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanticus $121.14 million 0.43 -$40.78 million N/A N/A World Acceptance $548.71 million 1.90 $53.69 million $7.71 13.68

World Acceptance has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanticus.

Profitability

This table compares Atlanticus and World Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanticus -22.36% N/A -7.28% World Acceptance 4.43% 14.37% 8.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Atlanticus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of World Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Atlanticus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of World Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atlanticus and World Acceptance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanticus 0 0 0 0 N/A World Acceptance 2 0 0 0 1.00

World Acceptance has a consensus target price of $73.50, suggesting a potential downside of 30.33%. Given World Acceptance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe World Acceptance is more favorable than Atlanticus.

Risk and Volatility

Atlanticus has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Acceptance has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

World Acceptance beats Atlanticus on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services. In addition, the company markets and sells credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, and unemployment insurance in connection with its loans; and develops and provides software solutions for the consumer finance industry. It serves individuals with limited access to other sources of consumer credit, such as banks, credit unions, other consumer finance businesses, and credit card lenders. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated 1,308 branches in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, as well as Mexico. World Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

