Critical Contrast: Premier Exhibitions (PRXIQ) & Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment (DDE)

Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) and Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment (NYSE:DDE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Premier Exhibitions and Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment $176.92 million 0.42 -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Premier Exhibitions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Premier Exhibitions has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Premier Exhibitions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Exhibitions and Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment -0.66% -0.44% -0.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Premier Exhibitions and Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Exhibitions 0 0 0 0 N/A Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,788.89%. Given Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment is more favorable than Premier Exhibitions.

Premier Exhibitions Company Profile

Premier Exhibitions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in presenting museum-quality touring exhibitions to public worldwide. It operates through two segments, Exhibition Management and RMS Titanic. It develops, deploys, operates, and presents exhibition products in exhibition centers, museums, and non-traditional venues. The company operates and manages various exhibitions, such as Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition' that features the artifacts recovered from the wreck site; Titanic: The Experience, a Titanic-themed exhibition; and Bodies…The Exhibition' and Bodies Revealed', which display multiple human anatomy sets that contain a collection of whole human body specimens, and single human organs and body parts. It also operates and manages Pompeii: One Day in Pompeii', which features the artifacts recovered from the debris of the city of Pompeii; Real Pirates' that tells the story of the Whydah, the first authenticated pirate shipwreck in U.S. waters, and the stories of the people whose lives converged on the vessel; and The Discovery of King Tut', an exhibition based on King Tutankhamun. In addition, the company sells merchandise, such as apparel, posters, gifts, and jewelry related to its shows over the Internet; publishes exhibition catalogs; and provides ancillary services, such as audio tours, as well as sells visitor exhibition themed photographs at its exhibition gift shops. Premier Exhibitions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and entertainment resort destination in the United States. The company operates Dover Downs Casino, a 165,000-square foot casino complex with table games, including craps, roulette, and card games; slot machine games; multi-player electronic table games; a poker room; and a race and sports book operation, as well as bars, restaurants, and six retail outlets. It also operates the Dover Downs Hotel and Conference Center, a 500 room AAA Four Diamond hotel with fine dining restaurant, spa/salon, conference, banquet, ballroom, and concert hall facilities; and Dover Downs Raceway, a harness racing track with pari-mutuel wagering on live and simulcast horse races. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated approximately 2,300 slot machines; 40 table games; and 12 poker tables. Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

