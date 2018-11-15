Critical Review: Precision Therapeutics (AIPT) and Steris (STE)

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIPT) and Steris (NYSE:STE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and Steris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Therapeutics -698.78% -236.33% -186.99% Steris 11.72% 12.15% 7.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Precision Therapeutics and Steris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Steris 0 1 4 0 2.80

Steris has a consensus price target of $116.80, suggesting a potential downside of 1.14%. Given Steris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Steris is more favorable than Precision Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Precision Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Steris shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Precision Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Steris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Steris pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Precision Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Steris pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Steris has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and Steris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Therapeutics $650,000.00 17.21 -$7.74 million N/A N/A Steris $2.62 billion 3.81 $290.91 million $4.15 28.47

Steris has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Precision Therapeutics has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steris has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Steris beats Precision Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision Therapeutics Company Profile

Precision Therapeutics Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Skyline Medical Inc. and changed its name to Precision Therapeutics Inc. in February 2018. Precision Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions. It also provides capital equipment install, maintain, upgrade, repair, and troubleshoot services. This segment provides its products and services to acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and GI clinics. The Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions and managed services, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced sterile processing services to acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings. The Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier products, sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide and hydrogen peroxide; and laboratory testing services. It operates a network of approximately 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Derby, the United Kingdom.

