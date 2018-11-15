Critical Review: Syneos Health (SYNH) & HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (HPPI)

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HPPI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Syneos Health and HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health 0 2 9 0 2.82 HedgePath Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Syneos Health presently has a consensus target price of $54.56, suggesting a potential upside of 10.44%. Given Syneos Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Syneos Health is more favorable than HedgePath Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Syneos Health and HedgePath Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health -0.84% 8.67% 3.47% HedgePath Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,322.60% -279.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Syneos Health and HedgePath Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health $2.67 billion 1.91 -$138.46 million $1.94 25.46 HedgePath Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$5.10 million N/A N/A

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Syneos Health.

Volatility & Risk

Syneos Health has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HedgePath Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -5.21, suggesting that its stock price is 621% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Syneos Health beats HedgePath Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including outsourced field selling solutions, medication adherence, communications, and consulting services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Syneos Health, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Elligo Health Research. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancers in the United States. It primarily focuses on the development of therapies for skin, lung, and prostate cancers. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including stem cell maintenance, cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation. It is conducting an open-label Phase II (b) clinical trial for studying the effect of SUBA-Itraconazole oral capsules in patients with basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. SUBA-Itraconazole is a patented and proprietary itraconazole formulation that enhances the absorption of itraconazole to enhance the bioavailability of orally administered drugs that are poorly soluble. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

