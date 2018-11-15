Critical Survey: JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (JW.A) & Lingo Media (LMDCF)

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) and Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A alerts:

This table compares JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A and Lingo Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A 11.65% 16.49% 6.80% Lingo Media -290.63% -342.59% -230.00%

Risk and Volatility

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lingo Media has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lingo Media does not pay a dividend. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A and Lingo Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lingo Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.89%. Given JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A is more favorable than Lingo Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A and Lingo Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A $1.80 billion 1.73 $192.18 million $3.43 15.78 Lingo Media $2.14 million 1.16 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has higher revenue and earnings than Lingo Media.

Summary

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A beats Lingo Media on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising. The Professional Development segment provides digital and print books, corporate learning solutions, employment talent solutions and training services, and test prep and certification. In the Education segment, the Company provides print and digital content, and education solutions, including online program management services for higher education institutions and course management tools for instructors and students. The Company is engaged in developing and cross-marketing products to its customer base of researchers, professionals, students and educators.

Lingo Media Company Profile

Lingo Media Corporation develops, markets, and supports a suite of English language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Print-based English Language Learning and Online English Language Learning. The Print-based English Language Learning segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs. It has co-published approximately 600 million units from library of program titles. This segment prints and sells Lingo Learning's English language training programs to provincial distributors; and licenses Lingo Learning's English language training programs to provincial publishers who print and sell the programs to provincial distributors. The Online English Language Learning segment provides Web-based educational technology English language learning training and assessment solutions, such as Web-based software licensing subscriptions, online and professional services, audio practice tools, and multi-platform applications. It offers 2,000 hours of interactive learning through various product offerings that include Winnie's World, English Academy, Scholar, Campus, English for Success, and Master and English for Success. This segment also markets its products in Latin America through a network of distributors. Lingo Media Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.