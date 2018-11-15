Critical Survey: Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) versus Yeti (YETI)

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) and Yeti (NYSE:YETI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Johnson Outdoors and Yeti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Outdoors 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yeti 0 0 0 0 N/A

Johnson Outdoors currently has a consensus price target of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.31%. Given Johnson Outdoors’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Johnson Outdoors is more favorable than Yeti.

Dividends

Johnson Outdoors pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Yeti does not pay a dividend. Johnson Outdoors pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and Yeti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Outdoors $490.57 million 1.47 $35.15 million $3.08 23.30 Yeti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Johnson Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than Yeti.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and Yeti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Outdoors 8.48% 20.47% 14.12% Yeti N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Johnson Outdoors shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Johnson Outdoors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Johnson Outdoors beats Yeti on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, marine products distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors. Its camping segment offers consumer, commercial, and military tents and accessories; sleeping bags; camping furniture and stoves; other recreational camping products; and portable outdoor cooking systems, as well as acts as a subcontract manufacturer for other providers of military tents. This segment sells its products under the Eureka! and Jetboil brands through independent sales representatives and Internet retailers. The company's Watercraft Recreation segment provides kayaks, canoes, personal flotation devices, and paddles through independent specialty and outdoor retailers under the Ocean Kayaks, Old Town, and Carlisle brands. Its diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, including regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels, and accessories under the SCUBAPRO brand name. This segment also provides regular maintenance, product repair, diving education, and travel program services; and sells diving gear to dive training centers, resorts, public safety units, and armed forces. It sells its products through specialty dive stores, as well as through Websites. Johnson Outdoors Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Yeti Company Profile

There is no company description available for Yeti Holdings Inc.

