Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th.

