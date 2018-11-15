Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s (CRR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Desjardins reiterated their hold rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) in a research note published on Wednesday. Desjardins also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply