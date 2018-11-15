Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s (CRR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their hold rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) in a research note published on Wednesday. Desjardins also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

