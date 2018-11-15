CrowdCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,391.00 (CRC)

CrowdCoin (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. CrowdCoin has a total market capitalization of $36,391.00 and approximately $96.00 worth of CrowdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrowdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, CrowdCoin has traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000534 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003182 BTC.

About CrowdCoin

CrowdCoin (CRYPTO:CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2013. CrowdCoin’s total supply is 5,095,340 coins and its circulating supply is 4,745,340 coins. The Reddit community for CrowdCoin is /r/CrowdCoinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CrowdCoin is crowdcoin.site. CrowdCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrowdCoin_CRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CrowdCoin

CrowdCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

