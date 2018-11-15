CryptoSoul Price Down 47.3% Over Last Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $53,601.00 and $2,787.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018334 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00145166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00228223 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.44 or 0.09816394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009552 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,070 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul.

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

