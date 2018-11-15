CSS Industries Inc (CSS) Holdings Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CSS Industries were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CSS Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CSS Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSS Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 2,016.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,813 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CSS Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSS Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded CSS Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Munyan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,280.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CSS opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. CSS Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $106.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.77.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). CSS Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSS Industries Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. CSS Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

