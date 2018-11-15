CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC) Receives $6.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTIC shares. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of CTIC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,372. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 85.84% and a negative net margin of 361.97%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 181.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 70,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 147.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 159,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

