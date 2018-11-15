Ctrip.Com International’s (CTRP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ctrip.Com International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 299,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,117. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.83. Ctrip.Com International has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 4.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRP. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the first quarter valued at $516,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 61,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,105,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,674,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter valued at $194,177,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

