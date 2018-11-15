Cubic Co. (CUB) Position Cut by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cubic were worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUB opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.93 and a beta of 1.13. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

CUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cubic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.50 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

