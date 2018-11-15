CymaBay Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $624.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.89. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 478,524 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,298,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 88,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $12,667,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

