Cypress Development (CYP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Cypress Development Corp (CVE:CYP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 135000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Cypress Development Company Profile (CVE:CYP)
Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship projects include the Glory Lithium Claystone/Brine project that covers an area of 1,520 acres; and Dean Lithium Claystone project, which covers an area of 2,700 acres located in the Clayton Valley lithium production and exploration area of Esmeralda County, Nevada.
Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.