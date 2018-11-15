Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,082 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,137,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,830,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,437 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,147,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,943,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,607 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,937,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,067,249,000 after purchasing an additional 58,561 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 4,170.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,443,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,349,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,036 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Facebook to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $220.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Facebook from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $144.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.03 and a 52-week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 157,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $27,288,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.20, for a total value of $129,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,943,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,037,673 shares of company stock worth $352,714,186. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,082 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/cypress-wealth-services-llc-purchases-1082-shares-of-facebook-inc-fb.html.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.