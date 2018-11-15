Cyren (CYRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%.

Shares of CYRN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.76. Cyren has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.13% of Cyren worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

