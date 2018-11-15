Cytokinetics (CYTK) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYTK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cytokinetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $6.17 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $361.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $35,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,593.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $131,090. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 38,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 75,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

