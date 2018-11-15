DA Davidson Cuts Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Price Target to $115.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded Skyworks Solutions to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.36.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $71.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $70.72 and a 1 year high of $115.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 23.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.93%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,648.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $928,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,142,688.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $326,736,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,665.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,852,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $168,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,200 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,581,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,391,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,254,000 after purchasing an additional 330,404 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,024.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 327,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 298,695 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

