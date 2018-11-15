DA Davidson Weighs in on Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s FY2022 Earnings (QRTEA)

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte now anticipates that the company will earn $2.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $23.43 on Thursday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 52,572,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,441,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,833,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 11,479,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,964,000 after purchasing an additional 826,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,682,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 220,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 122,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

