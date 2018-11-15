Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $218,000 Stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 35.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $20,933,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $16,191,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $12,143,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 89.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 494,198 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, Director Ronald W. Burkle sold 16,530,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,120,696.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 7,235,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $170,324,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

COLD stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $402.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.35 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $23.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/daiwa-securities-group-inc-has-218000-stake-in-americold-realty-trust-cold.html.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 156 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 924 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.