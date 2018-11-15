Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $450,000 Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HFC. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HFC. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

HFC opened at $61.85 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.32. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.90%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

