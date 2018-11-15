Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 10,970 Shares of JD.Com Inc (JD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 6.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 115,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter worth $323,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 200.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 69.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $454,000. 50.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on JD.Com from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

Shares of JD stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,276.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.35. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $122.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

