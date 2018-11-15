Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 3,315 SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET (BIL)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET (BMV:BIL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 164,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET by 901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 68,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BMV:BIL opened at $91.50 on Thursday. SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET has a 52 week low of $1,603.40 and a 52 week high of $1,790.00.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.
Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS 1-3 T B ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.