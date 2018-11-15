Dakota Wealth Management Invests $362,000 in CBS Co. (CBS) Stock

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,293 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CBS by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,640 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of CBS by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of CBS by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CBS by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of CBS by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CBS alerts:

In related news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 11,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $672,928.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,657,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $129,929.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,726.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,598. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Loop Capital Mk reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CBS in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CBS to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CBS in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of CBS from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.51.

Shares of NYSE:CBS opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. CBS Co. has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. CBS had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 86.51%. CBS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dakota Wealth Management Invests $362,000 in CBS Co. (CBS) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/dakota-wealth-management-invests-362000-in-cbs-co-cbs-stock.html.

CBS Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS).

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.