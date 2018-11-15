Dakota Wealth Management Invests $430,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $121.41 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.45 and a 52 week high of $286.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $2,502,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,438,220.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Loop Capital set a $122.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $260.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

