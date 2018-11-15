Danaos (DAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. Danaos had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $117.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million.

Shares of NYSE:DAC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $114.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Danaos by 209.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 192,456 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 2.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Danaos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2018, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units.

