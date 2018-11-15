Daniel Rosensweig Sells 150,000 Shares of Chegg Inc (CHGG) Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $3,951,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,435,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,149,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Rosensweig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 12th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $3,814,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $4,660,500.00.

Chegg stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Chegg Inc has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -289.44, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 11.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 52,458 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000.

CHGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chegg from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. First Analysis raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

