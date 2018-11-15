DANSKE Bk A/S/S (DNKEY) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

DANSKE Bk A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DANSKE Bk A/S/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get DANSKE Bk A/S/S alerts:

DANSKE Bk A/S/S stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.53. DANSKE Bk A/S/S has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

DANSKE Bk A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. DANSKE Bk A/S/S had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DANSKE Bk A/S/S will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DANSKE Bk A/S/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides banking products and services to various customers. The company's Personal Banking segment offers advisory, property financing, leasing, insurance, and pension services to personal and private banking customers. Its Business Banking segment provides advisory, financing, investing, cash management, and risk management services to small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DANSKE Bk A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DANSKE Bk A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.