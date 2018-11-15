Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Holdings Reduced by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,287,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,836,000 after purchasing an additional 958,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,751,000 after purchasing an additional 763,239 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 608.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 699,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,923,000 after purchasing an additional 601,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 482,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,054,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,183,487,000 after purchasing an additional 401,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total transaction of $6,835,289.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,619,795.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $6,025,829.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.04.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $111.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.17. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.18 and a 12-month high of $124.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

