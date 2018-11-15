Dare Bioscience (DARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Dare Bioscience stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.37. Dare Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dare Bioscience stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 205.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,470 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of Dare Bioscience worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

