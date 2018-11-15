David A. Handler Purchases 11,000 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director David A. Handler bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 323,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 38.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,219,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 360,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 198,707 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 693,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,225,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,181,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,429,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,656,000 after acquiring an additional 31,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

