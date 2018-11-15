DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 26.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Asset Management boosted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 17.9% in the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.4% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 17.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,707,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,942,000 after purchasing an additional 247,523 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

DBVT stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.23. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

