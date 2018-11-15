DecentBet (DBET) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,933.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. DecentBet has a market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $15,933.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018035 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00144937 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00231267 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.30 or 0.09789128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00009550 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet was first traded on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,292,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,702,610 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

