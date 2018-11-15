Deere & Company (DE) Earns Hold Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Deere expects its total equipment sales to grow around 30% year over year in fiscal 2018. The Wirtgen acquisition will contribute about 12% to net sales and will add $100 million in operating profit for the fiscal. Further, Deere's recent acquisition of PLA will provide innovative, cost-effective equipment, technology, and services to customers. The company will gain from rising replacement demand, strength in Brazil, higher housing starts, as well as improving oil and gas sector. Positive environment for construction, forestry and road building industries will support demand. Deere’s focus on precision agriculture will be a growth driver. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Deere’s results will be affected by prevailing weakness in the agriculture sector. Elevated expenses will also thwart its results.”

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $231.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $147.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 5.82%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.