Deere & Company (DE) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 56.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,780,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,797,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Deere & Company by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,359,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,068,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 15,691.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 515,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 512,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Deere & Company by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 764,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,830,000 after purchasing an additional 444,363 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $231.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $145.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Argus decreased their price target on Deere & Company to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, OTR Global cut Deere & Company to a “$139.21” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.75.

NYSE DE opened at $147.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.32%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

