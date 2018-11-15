Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (DFRG)

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a report issued on Monday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 20.49%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DFRG opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $18.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFRG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 552.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,744,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,382,000 after buying an additional 4,017,823 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $12,661,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 51.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 3,382.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 324,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $147,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $249,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $655,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

