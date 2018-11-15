Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TACO. TheStreet cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Shares of TACO stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 6,440.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 150.5% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 16,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.