Delivery Hero (DHER) Given a €51.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHER. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.95 ($54.59).

Shares of ETR DHER traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €33.34 ($38.77). The company had a trading volume of 311,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a fifty-two week high of €39.87 ($46.36).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

